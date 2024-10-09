EFL and World Bank to work on renewable energy roadmap

The Energy Fiji Limited in partnership with the World Bank has signed a partnership on the potential development of a road map for transitioning from fossil fuel to renewable energy.

This was highlighted by the EFL board Chair Rokoseru Nabalarua during the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding which will take place on Vanua Levu.

Nabalarua states that there is a lot of potential in the North to develop renewable energy sources.

He adds that with growth forecasted in many sectors such as tourism, they need to plan and keep up with the surge of demands for reliable energy.

“It’s a very exciting future and in terms of the work that you are going to do with us that will come out of these arrangements that we are formalizing today and we are very excited. As you know there is a big focus on transitioning all energy sources in Fiji to renewable sources, which I think is the right direction to take.”

Nabalarua adds that this MOU will assist EFL to accelerate some of this renewable energy development in various parts of the country including Vanua Levu.

The EFL board chair states that work has already started on the roadmap of transitioning to renewable energy sources and there has been lots of dialogue going on with other areas of cooperation and potential cooperation between the two organizations.

Nabalarua adds that from this roadmap they will in assist Fiji sharing energy transition experiences with other Pacific Islander countries.

He acknowledged the World Bank for providing this assistance which will enable them to provide the energy demand that is required for the consumers.