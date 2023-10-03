Efforts underway to create a cyber secure nation

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Work has already started on new National Cybersecurity Strategy to replace the 2015 Strategy says Trade and Communications Minister, Manoa Kamikamica.

Kamikamica highlighted this during the Pacific Cyber Conference yesterday.

The Minister says they need to create a more cyber secure nation, region, and globe to build on investments and to future-proof collective efforts.

Article continues after advertisement

He says Fiji enacted Cybercrime Act in 2021 which is aligned to the Budapest Convention on Cybercrime.

Kamikamica says they need to fully realize the socio-economic development opportunities that exist and to ensure sustained financial security and prosperity.



[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

“We are actively working on our accession to the Budapest Convention as we have received an invitation to be a party. We are close to finalizing the study for our National Computer Emergency Response Team and to establish our CERT so that we can formalize the current capabilities that exist.”

He says to transition into a thriving digital economy, they are currently undertaking consultations to develop a National E-Commerce Strategy for Fiji – which will lead into Fiji’s broader Digital Strategy.

He adds they have prioritized submarine cable connectivity through the Southern Cross Submarine Cable network expanding internet connectivity to 95 percent of Fijian.