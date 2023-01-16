Effective youth engagement needed

[Photo: Supplied]

There is a greater need for youths to advance an inclusive green recovery and contribute towards achieving Sustainable Development Goals, says Ignite4Change Coordinator Broderick Mervyn.

He says there is an urgency to address and eliminate inequities and allow effective young engagement.

Mervyn says a collective approach is needed to address this.

He made these comments during his recent meeting with the Minister for Youth and Sports, Jese Saukuru.

Ignite4Change is a non-governmental organization that was established in April 2018 as a youth-led initiative in Fiji.