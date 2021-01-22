Year 13 exam results out tomorrow

Students can obtain their Year 13 examination provisional results from tomorrow.

The provisional results will be released online and can be accessed by students using their Examination Code Number and personal credentials on www.examresults.gov.fj.

Students who do not have access to the internet can obtain the results from their respective schools or District Education Office from tomorrow.

All applications for a recount and/or a remark should be submitted to the Examinations Office or at a District Education Office.

The Education Ministry says students applying for scholarships with the Tertiary Loans Scholarship Board can upload their results onto their accounts.

Students who are yet to submit their applications for a scholarship or loan scheme have until February 7th.

Minister Rosy Akbar has thanked teachers, parents and students for their dedication and hard work given 2020 being a challenging academic year.

Akbar says despite this commendable results have been achieved.