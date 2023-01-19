Year 13 exam results out tomorrow

[File Photo]

The Ministry of Education has recorded an 88% pass rate for Year 13 National Examination provisional results 2022 compared to 70% in 2021.

Last year, 7,751 students sat the Year 13 Examinations and the Ministry also notes that 2021 was a year of significant disruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the results are still provisional and subject to change, the Ministry is satisfied.

Article continues after advertisement

Minister, Aseri Radrodro has thanked teachers, students and parents for their hard work which he says is evident in the results and looks forward to their continued support this school year.

Radrodro also highlighted that students continuing their educational journey in schools and in tertiary institutes should stay focused in achieving their academic goals and perform to the best of their ability.

The provisional results will be released online tomorrow from 8am.

Results can be accessed by students using their Examination Code Number and personal credentials on www.examresults.gov.fj

Students who do not have access to the internet can obtain the results from their respective schools or District Education Office from tomorrow.

All applications for a recount and/or a remark should be submitted to the Examinations Office or at a District Education Office within 30 days.