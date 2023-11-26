USP Staff Association takes a stand

The University of the South Pacific’s staff and students plan to peacefully protest outside the venue of the 96th USP Council meeting.

President of the USP Staff Association Elizabeth Fong, states that this demonstration of unity aims to push for the inclusion of staff papers in tomorrow’s agenda.

The Association alleges that the Pro Chancellor, with support from Vice Chancellor Professor Pal Ahluwalia, prevented the inclusion of staff papers.

Their demands include salary adjustments.

The Association is also expressing disappointment in the Vice Chancellor’s actions.

They call on him to support them, highlighting their past support for him in his time of need.

The USP Council meeting is scheduled to commence at 8 am tomorrow.