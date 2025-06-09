UniFiji earns global recognition with Eduniversal business school award

[File Photo]

The University of Fiji’s School of Business and Economics has gained international recognition by being awarded 1 Palme of Excellence in the 2025 Eduniversal Best Business Schools Ranking.

This award places the School among the top institutions in its region and underscores its growing role in higher education.

Dr. Navneel Prasad, Head of the Department for Management, says hat this milestone reflects the School’s commitment to producing skilled graduates, driving business innovation, and contributing to the economic development of Fiji and the Pacific.

He adds that it also enhances the School’s global profile, opening doors to academic partnerships, student exchanges, and research collaborations.

Vice Chancellor Professor Shaista Shameem noted that the School of Business and Economics is one of only two universities in Fiji to receive this distinction.

She emphasized that this recognition highlights the University’s strengths in modern economic, management, and accounting theory, as well as its MBA program.

Professor Shameem highlighted that the University is building an international reputation for academic quality, despite having fewer resources than other universities in the country.

She stressed that the institution continues to lead by example across its programs.

The University emphasized that this recognition highlights the School’s role in providing access to higher education in Fiji’s Western Division and rural communities, preparing graduates for sectors such as agriculture, tourism, and business innovation.

