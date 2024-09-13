TSLS merit-based scholarship rules for repeaters clarified

A principal has today asked the Tertiary Scholarships and Loans Service to implement a fair system in awarding scholarship assistance.

Holy Family Secondary School Principal Maretina Reketilako was speaking at the scholarship awareness workshop in Labasa.

Reketilako claims those students who repeat Year 13 are usually not on the priority list of TSLS, adding that this happens despite these students sometimes having better marks than those who pass on the first attempt.

“I always tell my students that education is your way out, and we accept repeaters, people who have come from other schools. Within Labasa, they are attending our school because that is the only way they could have a brighter future. And listening to this, I believe that they are just wasting another year in school. Because, you know, the Ministry of Education still allows people to repeat.”

Reketilako adds that not all children are the same; as such a decision will affect the future of students, and better consultation needs to be done.



TSLS Chief Executive Dr. Hasmukh Lal [Source: Supplied]

In response, TSLS Chief Executive Dr. Hasmukh Lal says the merit-based scholarships are for those with expected passing marks in the first year.

However, those with second attempts also have other options of scholarships available.

“We consider them for the other scholarships, like the minimum cut-off mark, and for the other skills scholarship. But from the next academic year, those who repeat, or have done second or third time for year 13, if they get good marks, they can qualify for MBBS and the Pilot Training Program.”

Meanwhile, TSLS will begin nationwide school visits from next week until October 4th to create scholarship awareness for Year 12 and 13 students and options available after high school.