Suva buzzes as back-to-school grants released

The capital city was buzzing today with back-to-school shopping underway after the government released its $200 assistance per child earlier than expected yesterday.

Many parents and guardians have told FBC News that they were caught by surprise when the money hit their account yesterday as it was initially scheduled to be released next week.

They say this has given them an additional two and a half weeks to prepare their children for school.

Article continues after advertisement

These parents have expressed their appreciation to the government for processing, which has helped them prepare for the upcoming academic year.

Vere Vuki, a parent from Naitasiri, says she has already completed half of her school shopping, and the money provided by the grant will help her buy the remaining school items.

“Since it’s back-to-school season, we’ll be buying books and supplies for the children, so I’ll use this grant to purchase school stationery and books.”

Simione Vonovono, a parent of three children, says he is pleased with the government’s assistance and will now be able to buy school uniforms for his children, something he had found difficult to afford.

However, Titilia Tuikubulau, a parent residing in Wailea settlement, says that in addition to purchasing school uniforms, various schools also require parents to provide additional clothes for different occasions, which cannot be covered by the grant.

“For informal settlements, the burden is quite high. One thing we used to do as parents here at Wailea is look out for each other. If I can afford things for my child, I’ll share with other parents whose children can’t afford uniforms or even scout’s uniforms. If my daughter advances to higher classes, we transfer her old uniform and clothes to another child, ensuring that no one feels burdened.”

The Minister for Education, Aseri Radrodro, adds that the financial support aims to ease the burden of back-to-school expenses, helping families with costs like school supplies, uniforms, and other essentials to ensure students have a smooth and successful start to the school year.

“That’s the whole point, and we ask that the aid be used to help students and prepare them for school.”

He stressed the importance for parents to use the assistance wisely and ensure their children are well-prepared for school.

The government paid out over $40 million yesterday and the remaining will be released when the examination results for last year’s Year-12 students is released.