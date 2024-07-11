Students urged to make responsible choices

Education Advisor for the Suva District, Aminiasi Voresara, says that students today are losing track of their goals.

Voresara explains that students get easily distracted because they are often exposed to various activities in a changing environment.

He made these comments during an oratory contest at Suva Grammar School, organized as part of the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

Article continues after advertisement

Voresara says that the problem with students is that they are forgetting their roles, responsibilities, and restrictions as students.

“As long as you know that you are a student with a plan, you will know the restrictions that come with it. The problem today is that while you are exposed to many things because you don’t have a plan, you are also part of that exposure. You have left your responsibility of being a student; you want to become an adult.”

Elenoa Kalougata, a student from Suva Muslim College, says that students’ involvement in drugs has ruined their lives.

“It is a gradual process that includes losing any concern for your life, giving up hobbies, destroying relationships, hurting loved ones, a life of crime, and prison tips.”

Kalougata stresses that it is vital for the government and people to work together in the fight against drugs in our community.

The theme for this year’s International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking is “Be Responsible, Make the Right Choice, and Stay Away from Drugs.”.