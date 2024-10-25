Specialized educators to ease shortage of teachers

[File Photo]

The Ministry of Education is aiming to produce educators with the necessary technical skills and expertise to effectively teach students in subjects vital for the future, particularly in STEM fields.

Minister Aseri Radrodro says they will be focusing on reforming the recruitment process for teacher trainees, directing efforts toward filling the areas of greatest need.

Aseri Radrodro emphasizes that addressing the supply of qualified teachers remains a challenge for the education sector.

“It is not a straightforward solution. We need to have teacher trainees graduating out of primary school teachers to address the shortage of primary school teachers and also in the relevant subject in the secondary school.”

Radrodro believes that solving the issue is complex and will require a long-term approach.

Fijian Teachers Association President Netani Druavesi supports the idea of having more specialized educators in the education system.

“Within Fiji’s education system, I think that is also a positive way out, to see that education and teaching and learning are warranted or are at a high standard in Fiji.”

The move by the Ministry of Education emphasizes the importance of developing a pipeline of qualified teachers capable of imparting specialized knowledge, especially in the technical fields that are increasingly essential in today’s education landscape.