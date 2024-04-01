Schools to reopen tomorrow

[File Photo]

Schools in the Suva and Lami corridor are set to reopen tomorrow following the restoration of water supply in the affected areas.

Acting Permanent Secretary Timoci Bure commended the Water Authority of Fiji for their efforts in repairing broken pipes.

He has also expressed gratitude to stakeholders, including parents, guardians, students and staff for their patience and cooperation during the challenging period.

In a statement, the Ministry assured parents and guardians that measures are being taken to address the lost teaching and learning time.

Emphasizing the dedication of staff to support students as they return to normal classroom routines, the Ministry highlighted the top priority of ensuring students’ safety, hygiene and welfare with safety measures in place.

Parents and guardians are encouraged to provide children with safe drinking water in refillable bottles, filled with filtered, boiled or purified water.

All Heads of Schools are urged to advocate for access to clean drinking water within school premises.

The Ministry has reiterated its commitment to closely monitoring the situation and providing continuous support to schools as required.