School uniform a must: Kuruleca

Students who are attending school must have a proper uniform.

This is the response of Education Permanent Secretary Selina Kuruleca when asked if school uniforms are mandatory.

Kuruleca says parents and guardians have been supported with $200 back-to-school assistance; therefore, they should have accommodated for their children’s uniform.

PS Education Selina Kuruleca

She adds that during enrollment, parents have signed a document that lists school uniforms as one of the requirements.

The Permanent Secretary also clarified specific exceptions as to when students can come in outings.

“Allowance have been given for people to get their school items sorted is when there’s been a humanitarian reason, a fire or cyclone or any of those sorts of things, disaster or hazard of some sort, then there is allowance given.”

Kuruleca adds students are expected to abide by the rules and attend school in their proper attire.