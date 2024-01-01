Over $41 million to be paid in back to school assistance

[File Photo]

Over $41 million is expected to be disbursed in Back to School assistance by 10th of January this year.

Finance Minister Professor Biman Prasad says this is for students from pre-school to Year 13, who come from a family earning a combined income of less than $50,000 per annum.

He also emphasizes wise use of this $200 for students to prepare for their new school year.

In his New Year message, Prasad also highlights the government’s aims towards launching a comprehensive National Development Plan (NDP) next year to foster lasting national unity, shared vision and social, economic and political advancement.

Prasad also states that this will facilitate practical solutions to the social and economic sectors that the government will implement to ensure Fiji’s lasting progress.

The Finance Minister stresses that they have a clear vision and, with a unified approach, they aim towards resolving persisting issues.