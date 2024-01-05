New Vision Fiji steps up with back-to-school initiative

[Source: Medium]

20 children with special needs and single parents will be assisted by New Vision Fiji with their back-to-school initiative.

Chief Executive Rajnel Prasad says each child will be supported with $300 worth of back-to-school worth of assistance.

It will include the purchase of their uniforms, stationery, sandals, bags, and basic accessories.

He says they achieve this initiative through kind support from the public and corporations.

He adds that the organization’s donation box is now open at their office in Flagstaff, Suva, for anyone willing to support children in need.