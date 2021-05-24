New academic year begins tomorrow

As the 2022 academic year commences tomorrow, the Education Ministry is calling on parents to provide a supportive environment for their children.

Education Minister Premila Kumar is wishing all students a safe return to school hoping that students will be able to leave the past behind them, especially the hardships they faced during the pandemic period.

Kumar adds the new school year will be a new start for teachers and students as they embark on a journey to success.

Speaking in parliament earlier, the minister had pointed out it is important for students to be continuously monitored and assisted by their loved ones.

“When children are home obviously they are distracted and when they go back to school, they still feel that they are really not in the study mode and so we need to ensure that students are tuned to studying and therefore the teachers need to work out those strategies to help them recover from the learning losses.”

Term one which begins tomorrow will end on July 8th, Term two begins 10 days later and end on October 6th.

The third term will run from October 17th to December 16th.