Never too late to obtain an education: Vosavare

Ana Vosavere.

Ana Vosavere is a living testament to the fact that it’s never too late to obtain an education.

After leaving high school 13 years ago, Vosavere finally achieved one of her dreams, which was obtaining a qualification.

The Taveuni native who graduated today made a strong comeback after facing various challenges in life.

Article continues after advertisement

38-year-old Vosavere says it was not an easy journey, as she once went off track in her life.

“Yes, it was a bit tough, and that’s what made me stray. Hanging out with friends and just thanking the Lord, whom we are praying for our lives every day, made me come back home to my grandparents.”

Vosavere could not complete her Year 12 examination in 2001 but changed her mind after 13 years.

“I came back, then I found out that there was this Matua program, and I went there; it was a really hard journey for me. I studied Commerce in Matua program, I did Economics and Computer and Geography.”

Vosavere graduated with a Bachelor of Commerce in Tourism and Hospitality Management at the University of the South Pacific today.

She dedicates her success to her grandparents, with whom she grew up.

She also states that it is never too late to pursue your dreams and to keep moving forward no matter what life throws at you.