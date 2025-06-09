More students taking technical subjects, but retention remains low

The Ministry of Education is raising concerns about shifting subject preferences and the low number of students continuing technical studies.

Acting Director of Examinations and Assessment, Sereseini Lesi, said while fewer students are choosing accounting, there has been growing interest in technical subjects such as technical drawing and applied technology.

However, she noted that only about 56 to 59 percent of students who take these subjects in Year 12 continue or complete them.

“Think about your school. Think about the data that you have in school in terms of your enrollment. So that is telling us, more students are going towards the technical subject. Maybe for their interest, because they know they have 40% already there. But lucky enough, we have other subjects with internal assessments as well this year.”

She added that the trend suggests students may be enrolling in technical subjects mainly to secure a Year 12 pass, rather than pursuing long-term learning or career opportunities.

Lesi also urged school leaders to study their enrollment and performance data more closely and to create strategies that encourage students to progress and succeed in later years.

“Think about this nationally. When you leave the system, what is it that you leave behind? Make sure you don’t let the students suffer in the future.”

With 79,013 students expected to sit national exams this year, Lesi said the challenges ahead for schools, teachers, and policymakers are significant.

