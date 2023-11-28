MoE seeks clarity on school status

The Education Ministry is trying to get confirmation on the status of schools affected by flash flooding.

This as Year 12 students are to sit for their external examination from today.

A number of areas in Navua have been affected by flash flooding following heavy rain last night.

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro told FBC News that he has advised heads of schools to delay the examination until they get a clear picture.

He says upon receiving more information they will be able to make a firm decision.