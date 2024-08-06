Ministry acts on teacher shortage crisis

The Education Ministry is now using secondary school teachers to fill the void at the primary level.

This is one of the measures being taken as the ongoing movement of teachers abroad leaves gaps in the education sector.

Minister Aseri Radrodro revealed that they are facing numerous requests for teachers and assured that steps are being taken to address this issue and minimize its impact on education.

Education Minister, Aseri Radrodro

The Minister noted that this issue affects all levels of the school system and that they are seeking a permanent solution.

“Steps have been taken to assign teachers with secondary qualifications to primary schools temporarily, and continuous development is ongoing to ensure they adapt to primary school teaching.”

Recently, there have been instances where a shortage of teachers has made it challenging for the ministry to find replacements, even for short-term needs like covering maternity leave.

Radrodro added that STEM subjects in secondary education are also facing shortages and that appropriate action is being taken to address this issue.

“We’ve taken steps with the TSLS to introduce programs and processes to mitigate the shortage of teachers in primary schools and address the urgent need for STEM teachers at the secondary school level.”

He further stated that the Ministry is proceeding cautiously with the available options.

“These are some of the options we are exploring; we do not want teachers currently studying to be deprived of completing their programs.”

Radrodro says the current focus is to ensure the Ministry acts appropriately and promptly to prevent any disruption in students’ learning and teaching.