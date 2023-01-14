Kim Kardashian reacts after Kanye West marries Aussie designer Bianca Censori

Kanye West quick marriage has left people shocked. [Source: NZ Herald]

Kanye West married Australian Yeezy designer Bianca Censori two months after his divorce from Kim Kardashian was finalised.

The rapper, 45, tied the knot with Censori, 27, in a private ceremony, TMZ reports.

The couple have been spotted wearing wedding rings but have not filed a marriage certificate, the showbiz news website reports.

Censori is ‘head of architecture’ at West’s brand and got a bachelor’s and master’s degree from the University of Melbourne.

After graduating, she worked at Toscano Architects and was a design consultant for Kolektiv, both in Melbourne.

She has worked for Kanye since 2020.

Kardashian posted a cryptic message on Instagram to “keep doing you” once news of her ex-husband’s new union broke.

“I’m really in my quiet girl era, I don’t have much to say. Just much to do,” she posted, before adding later: “Just remember, the black sheep usually turns into a goat. Keep doing you. People who want to see you win, will help you win. Remember that.”

The newlyweds were seen having lunch together earlier this week at the Waldorf Astoria in Beverley Hills.

Censori has recently bleached her hair blonde and cut her locks back, but the curvaceous newlywed was previously a ringer for Kim Kardashian, with flowing dark hair.

Kanye – who now goes by the name Ye – recently released a song called Censori Overload in tribute to his new wife.

The track includes the lyric: “And The Bible said, ‘I can’t have any more sex til marriage’.”

The pair are reported to have honeymooned together in Utah, alongside at least one of Kanye’s children with Kim.

The happy couple reportedly stayed at the five-star Amangiri spa resort, DailyMail.com reported, where rooms cost up to $6400 (NZ$6993) a night.

West and Kardashian were married for six years before their split and share four children: nine-year-old daughter North, seven-year-old son Saint, four-year-old daughter Chicago and three-year-old son Psalm.

They finalised their divorce in November and will have joint custody of the kids.

West will pay Kardashian $200,000 (NZ$218,538) a month in child support. He will also be responsible for half of their kids’ healthcare expenses not covered by insurance, as well as 50 per cent of their security and education costs, including tuition.

The former couple has agreed to participate in mediation for at least three hours if a dispute arises. If one of them fails to engage, the other gets sole decision-making power, the filing states.

Some of the items the couple must agree on include enrolment in a new school, therapy or counselling for the children, and participation in regularly scheduled religious activities, according to the document.

West has pushed for his kids to attend his beleaguered Donda Academy, but it appears from the agreement that the kids are staying put at Sierra Canyon.

The children can’t move more than 100km from Kardashian’s Hidden Hills home before they finish high school or turn 19, whichever comes first, without the other parent’s consent or a court order.

Each parent will have access to the kids on special days, such as their birthdays.

Kardashian last month spoke of how co-parenting with West is “really f***ing hard”.

“I had the best dad, and I had the best memories and the greatest experience and that’s all I want for my kids as long as they can have that,” Kardashian, who was very close to her late father, Robert Kardashian, told the Angie Martinez IRL podcast.

“That’s what I would want for them,” she said. “If they don’t know the things that are being said or what’s happening in the world, why would I ever bring that energy to them? That’s really heavy grown-up sh*t that they’re not ready to deal with.”.

West had several public romances after Kardashian filed for divorce, including a short-lived fling with actress Julia Fox.

The Donda rapper then moved on to model Vinetria, before romancing model Chaney Jones.

Kardashian also enjoyed a high-profile romance with Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson.