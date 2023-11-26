Imbalance leads to enrollment difficulties

The imbalance between the number of primary and secondary schools is one factor that leads to difficulties in student placement.

Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro admits this, saying the solution would be to build more schools.

Radrodro believes that this issue is resulting in some schools refusing to admit feeder students.

Education Minister, Aseri Radrodro

The Minister says there are currently 700 primary schools in the country, while there are 170 secondary schools.

“Students are going to find schools that provide better quality education at the same time they are leaving the schools, and the maritime areas are vacant or empty because people are coming to town.”

The Ministry of Education has reassured parents and guardians that they are looking into the issue of accommodating students after completing kindergarten and primary school.