Fostering critical thinking skills is vital: Kuruleca

PS for Education Selina Kuruleca

Permanent Secretary for Education Selina Kuruleca has stressed the role of appropriate role models in shaping the character of children.

She made these comments during the launch of the Pacific Islands Literacy and Numeracy Assessment Television resource.

Kuruleca highlights the significance of fostering respect and critical thinking skills from a young age to ensure a positive and peaceful future.

“What we need to do is develop young people who are kind, considerate, literate, read and write, critical thinkers, and have respect for themselves and each other that the people we need. You and I might disagree, but we must respect each other.”

Kuruleca also included the necessity for a strong commitment to learning and teaching, asserting its pivotal role in the overall development of the youth.

She highlighted the importance of guiding children on the right path to education as an aspect of their growth.

Kuruleca is encouraging parents and stakeholders to actively engage in approaches aimed at assisting the younger generation.