FENC Fiji provides back-to-school assistance

[File Photo]

Fiji Education for Needy Children has noted a threefold increase in the number of applications received for back-to-school assistance.

The total number of applications received this year was over 11000 and the organization expected to provide for 3300.

However, based on the need the numbers have been further increased to about 6400 and agreed by the Board of Trustees to support.

It says this is all limited to the funds available which includes Government funding and our corporate sponsors.

The Eastern and Northern packs have been delivered.

The Central division packs will be delivered to the Suva and Nausori Education Offices respectively and the team with the Ministry of Education teams will be engaged in this process of calling out to recipients.

In a statement FENC Fiji says this year the process has been very different where they used different suppliers to purchase different items and the team of volunteers packing them before dispatching them to various locations.

It says the processes are very independent and compliant to policies of FENC Fiji.

This year the Organization worked with the Ministry of Education to confirm the database of applicants to avoid any double dipping.