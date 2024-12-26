PM calls for thorough review of syllabus in schools

[File Photo]

In the wake of Fiji ranking 6th in the Pacific in terms of students’ literacy levels, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has called for a thorough review of the syllabus in primary and secondary education to address challenges faced in schools.

He says the review aims to ensure that the curriculum fosters genuine learning and prepares students for examinations that will determine their next course of action in education.

Rabuka pointed out the “no-repeat policy” which allows students to progress onto the next level without fully mastering the necessary concepts of education they should have in that year.

Article continues after advertisement

“After a year, we need to know if learning and teaching has been undertaken. Or if students and teachers are just moving ahead without any progress in education.”

Rabuka also questioned the performance of academics; saying that while many teachers hold qualifications, and the need to evaluate their ability to effectively teach.

“So, some teachers have attained a qualification, but they have not been able to transfer their knowledge to students. We cannot see any transfer of knowledge between some teachers and students.”

Rabuka said the decline in literacy could also be attributed to the influence of the internet, with the adoption of inappropriate words among students.

The Prime Minister said he hoped the review of policies and practices for education would improve both the level of literacy and numeracy and strengthen the foundation of education in Fiji.