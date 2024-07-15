Education leader and former Deputy PM Tupeni Baba passes away

The late Professor Tupeni Baba

The University of Fiji has expressed deep sympathy and condolences to the wife and family of Professor Tupeni Baba following his passing.

Vice Chancellor Shaista Shameem shared the sad news, noting Professor Baba’s contributions as an intellectual leader.

She said he was known for his kindness, humour, and generosity.

Prof Shammem adds that his students loved him and his faculty admired his resilience and his strong opinions on education in Fiji.

Professor Baba served as the senior-most Professor of Education and Dean of the School of Humanities and Arts at the University of Fiji.

He was also a respected scholar, humanitarian, and colleague.

In his political career, he held positions as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Education, earning respect from all communities in Fiji as a courageous parliamentarian and a true gentleman.

Since joining the University of Fiji in 2017, Professor Baba had become a key figure in the academic community. Over the past eight years, the university has lost many great academics, but Professor Baba’s passing is a loss to the institution and the country.

The University of Fiji extended its sympathy and condolences to his wife, Vice Chancellor of the Fiji National University Professor Unaisi Nabobo-Baba and to Professor Baba’s family.