Education Act set for review

Cabinet has approved the review of the Education Act of 1966.

The decision was made during Cabinet meeting yesterday.

The Act serves as the foundational legislation that governs the provision and administration of education in Fiji and Cabinet says the review of the Act is long overdue.

It says the review is to ensure alignment with the current educational landscape and meeting the evolving needs of students, teachers, parents, and the broader community.

The review also aims to address educational issues or gaps that may have emerged since its last revision and will be undertaken through a nationwide consultation process.