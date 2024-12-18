Earthquake claims 14 lives, Vanuatu appeals for aid

Buildings collapse and landslides after 7.3 magnitude Vanuatu earthquake [Source: VBTC]
An earthquake of magnitude 7.4 that struck Vanuatu’s capital, Port Vila, yesterday afternoon has claimed at least 14 lives.
The caretaker Prime Minister, Charlot Salwai, declared a state of emergency and imposed a seven-day curfew in the worst-affected areas.
Local media and the United Nations report numerous casualties and damage to a hospital.
Vanuatu National broadcaster VBTC showed footage of vehicles crushed under the debris of collapsed buildings and boulders strewn across a highway.
Drone footage showed landslips near a shipping terminal.
A tsunami warning was called off less than two hours after the quake.
Salwai has also requested international assistance since yesterday evening.
More to follow.