Earthquake claims 14 lives, Vanuatu appeals for aid

Buildings collapse and landslides after 7.3 magnitude Vanuatu earthquake [Source: VBTC]

An earthquake of magnitude 7.4 that struck Vanuatu’s capital, Port Vila, yesterday afternoon has claimed at least 14 lives.

The caretaker Prime Minister, Charlot Salwai, declared a state of emergency and imposed a seven-day curfew in the worst-affected areas.

Local media and the United Nations report numerous casualties and damage to a hospital.

Vanuatu National broadcaster VBTC showed footage of vehicles crushed under the debris of collapsed buildings and boulders strewn across a highway.

Drone footage showed landslips near a shipping terminal.

A tsunami warning was called off less than two hours after the quake.

Salwai has also requested international assistance since yesterday evening.

More to follow.