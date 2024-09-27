Early morning accident lands passengers in hospital

The passengers of the two vehicles which were involved in a serious accident occurred along Edinburgh Drive in Suva this morning are currently being treated at the hospital.

Director Traffic Senior Superintendent Police Mitieli Divuana says the alleged suspect in the accident was heading towards Suva when his vehicle went onto the opposite lane resulting in a head-on collision.

This also resulted in one vehicle going down the cliff.

He adds drivers of both vehicles and occupants were conveyed to the hospital, their status will be known once more details are released by health officials.