Early education strengthened with new pre-primary policy

The revised National Pre-Primary Education Policy was officially launched today, with a strong emphasis on ensuring that all children receive one year of full-day, high-quality pre-primary education before advancing to primary school.

According to UNICEF Country Representative, Jonathan Veitch Fiji has made considerable progress in pre-primary education, with enrollment rates increasing from 81 percent in 2017 to 92 percent in 2021.

However he says there is a need to focus on the remaining eight percent children who are still missing out.

“So we have to focus on that at a very young age. And children who don’t get the opportunity, who fall behind in these early years, often never catch up with their peers, which perpetuates a cycle of underachievement, which continues to harm vulnerable young people and our entire society.”

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro says a key feature of the revised policy is the proposed increase in teaching and learning contact hours, shifting from 4 hours to potentially 8 hours.

“So discussions are still underway. We would like to collaboratively find and make a resolution on the implementation. Working is also in the primary and secondary schools and will be paid accordingly.”

Radrodro adds that the Ministry is also working closely with UNICEF and other education stakeholders to create a strong support system where children can thrive, explore their potential and develop the skills they need to succeed in an ever-changing world.

