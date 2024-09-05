E-commerce boosts competitiveness in global markets

Permeant Secretary for Trade Shaheen Ali [Source: Ministry of Trade, Co-operatives, SMEs and Communications / Facebook]

Digital trade and e-commerce are not only reshaping how businesses operate but are also unlocking new opportunities for growth and economic diversification.

Permeant Secretary for Trade Shaheen Ali says e-commerce allows businesses in the region to expand their reach beyond the confines of the islands.

Ali says through online platforms, Fiji’s products and services can reach consumers on the other side of the World, opening doors to new markets and revenue streams.

He adds that for local businesses, digital trade is a game-changer as it enables them to compete on a global scale by leveraging technology.

The Permanent Secretary says as a result, Pacific products and services are becoming more competitive in international markets, allowing us to showcase the quality and uniqueness of what we have to offer.

Ali officiated at the Pacific Regional Workshop on E-Commerce and Digital Trade at the Grand Pacific Hotel earlier this week.