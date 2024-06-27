News

Drug rehabilitation center is critical: Ro Filipe

Sivaniolo Lumelume Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected]

June 27, 2024 12:45 pm

The Fijian government is taking decisive steps to address the country’s drug crisis by establishing a rehabilitation center aimed at assisting addicts and strengthening the fight against drug abuse.

Minister for Infrastructure, Ro Filipe Tuisawau, announced this initiative during the opening of the Rewa Provincial Council Meeting this morning.

The minister says that the funding for the rehabilitation center will be incorporated into the new National Budget.

“The Cabinet decision has been made regarding the Bureau to deal with that. So that will be set up. It’s there. And the budget announcement will also include law enforcement and rehabilitation, and I believe in terms of the funding for that bureau.”

Ro Filipe states that this is part of the National Counter Narcotics Strategy, which is part of the Ministry of Home Affairs budget submission.

 

