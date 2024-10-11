Drug raids lead to more arrests

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

The Fiji Police have made several arrests following the seizure of illicit drugs across the country, as raids yielded positive results for methamphetamine and marijuana.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Operations Livai Driu states that arrests were made in Nausori Town and Vunimono in the Eastern Division, where white substances believed to be methamphetamine were found on a school compound.

He adds that in the Northern Division, two suspects are facing possible obstruction charges for attempting to destroy dried leaves believed to be marijuana.

ACP Driu also states that a man was arrested in Savusavu for the alleged unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

In the Western Division, arrests were made at a Lautoka juice stand, along Vitogo Parade, and in Sigatoka and Rakiraki.

The Assistant Commissioner highlights that the success of these operations has been bolstered by information sharing, as community members have begun speaking out against the illicit drug trade.

ACP Driu adds that the support from the community boosts the morale of police officers, knowing they have public backing in their efforts to reduce the supply of illicit drugs.