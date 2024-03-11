News

Drug raid continues, suspects arrested

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

March 11, 2024 6:50 am

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

A series of successful drug raids across Fiji last week resulted in the seizure of suspected marijuana and methamphetamine, along with the arrest of a few individuals.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Livai Driu says they received a tip from a concerned citizen for the first seizure, where two 50-kg bags of suspected marijuana plants were found being transported by horse in the Northen division.

While the suspect escaped, officers managed to recover the alleged drugs.

In separate operations, the Fiji Detector Dog Unit and Southern Division Task Force discovered dried leaves believed to be marijuana in Cunningham, Suva.

ACP Driu says a raid in Suvavou led to the arrest of three men found with plastics containing suspected methamphetamine and marijuana, along with smoking apparatuses and syringes.

He says officers patrolling Korociriciri apprehended a 33-year-old man acting suspiciously and found him in possession of several sachets of suspected marijuana.

A search of a residence in Valelevu by the Narcotics Division and K9 unit yielded several small plastics containing substances believed to be marijuana and methamphetamine.

ACP Driu says they also discovered mobile phones and electronic devices believed to have been stolen.

All seized substances will undergo analysis as investigations progress.

