Drug crisis reaches new heights: Volatabu

Founder of Drug Free World Fiji, Kalesi Volatabu said Fiji’s drug crisis has hit a new level with users sharing illicit substances in broad daylight.

She also stated that Fijians are not limiting themselves to traditional substances like crystal meth and heroin with the streets now flooded with other dangerous substances such as LSD , ecstasy and ketamine drugs.

Volatabu said the drug crisis would continue to have a devastating effect on communities if the issue is not urgently addressed.

“We’re gonna openly talk about these because the issues are real it is out there people are blatantly shooting up or Bluetoothing in front of everybody.”

Volatabu is calling for urgent action and open dialogue to tackle the drug crisis.