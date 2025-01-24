Drug abuse threatens Fiji's future

Drug abuse and peer pressure are major threats to our communities, particularly the youths, says Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade, Manoa Kamikamica.

Speaking at the Tokatoka Youth Festival at Nakelo District School in Tailevu, Kamikamica stated that these issues have the potential to destroy villages and undermine the country’s prospects.

He stresses that drug abuse not only impairs judgment but also exposes young people to life-threatening diseases, such as HIV/AIDS.

Article continues after advertisement

Kamikamica says it also traps individuals in cycles of addiction, poverty, and despair.

“Let this be the turning point, let us break the cycle of drug abuse and unsafe practices. Let us ensure that every Fijian young and old has the knowledge and resources to prevent the spread of HIV. The government is committed to strengthening prevention, treatment and awareness programmes but we need collective action. Our future depends on it, your future depends on it, and we must act now.”

The minister also lamented the tragic loss of life due to preventable diseases, particularly HIV, urging young people to take responsibility for their health.

He called on the youth of Tokatoka, and all of Fiji, to make informed decisions, protect themselves, and seek help if they are struggling with substance abuse.