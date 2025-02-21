Drug abuse disrupts sibling relationships

Concerns are rising over underage youths, as young as 16, who are grappling with unhealthy perceptions of family relationships, often influenced by drug use.

Reproductive and Family Health Association of Fiji reveals that in some cases, these young individuals view their sisters as romantic partners, leading to uncomfortable situations.

This also includes young men lying next to them and attempting to engage in physical relationships.

Clinic Nurse Naomi Salabuco has raised alarm about these troubling behaviors, which appears to be worsened by substance abuse.

“And while home, they are seeing the sisters like it’s a girlfriend. When they look at the sister’s face sleeping, they thought it’s a girlfriend. But eventually, when one goes and lies down beside her, then the sister punches him to come away from the bed.”

She states that such behaviors not only affect the individuals directly involved but also disrupt the broader family environment, often leading to emotional trauma.

“Eventually, he realizes that it’s a sister, not a girlfriend. They’ve done something, and then later on they realize that it’s wrong. So those kind of cases, they come in for counseling.”

Programs Manager Sera Ratu states that their counseling efforts are focused not only on youth but also on adults struggling with the impact of drugs.

“Some of the places we have been to, there have been cases of drug uses. Like we have provided counselling services to some of the clients coming in high on marijuana or ice.”

They are calling for coordinated approach to break the cycle of harm and create a stronger, more resilient society.

