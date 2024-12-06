Drone technology to enhance Fiji’s drug battle

The government intends to ramp up border security measures with the introduction of drone-operated forces and increased cooperation with Australia.

Prime Minister and Minister for Immigration Sitiveni Rabuka emphasized the importance of bolstering border controls to combat the influx of illicit substances and unauthorized entry into the country.

Rabuka has acknowledged Fiji’s vulnerability due to its porous borders.

To counter these threats, Rabuka says drones and drone-operated forces will soon be integrated into Fiji’s border security framework.

“Well, we have been suspecting the way the illicit substances have been introduced into Fiji. So we have a very porous border. So many people can just come in and go out without our even knowing.”

Independent Member of Parliament Viliame Naupoto, in an emotional end-of-week statement, called for an amendment to the laws to address the issue.

“I think we can be surgical in our inquiry through very specific and focused terms of reference and find those gaps and loopholes in the systems and processes in the areas, some of which I have mentioned, and also look at the laws that need to be amended to affect the required changes. “

The Prime Minister welcomed the suggestion from Naupoto regarding establishing the drug investigation or commission.

Naupoto has called for a national effort to help protect children from the menace of drugs.

He adds that MPs must remain vigilant and proactive to secure the future of the people.