Doctor Jemesa Tudravu

Doctor Jemesa Tudravu has confirmed his candidacy for the position of Permanent Secretary for Health.

Currently, he is acting in the role.

Like other applicants, he expresses hope for a favourable outcome.

Dr. Tudravu says that, while acting in this capacity, he is making every effort to sustain the ongoing programs and aims to enhance the services provided by the Ministry.