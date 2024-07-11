Dr. Michael stresses data and transparency in climate action

Permanent Secretary for Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, Dr. Sivendra Michael highlighted the importance of data in modern economies and the role of transparency in climate action.

The Permanent Secretary was speaking at the three-day technical workshop on the Agricultural Production Survey brought together specialists and statisticians in agricultural surveys across Fiji.

This is part of the Phase II of the Initiative for Climate Action Transparency (ICAT) Project for Fiji

Dr. Michael addressed Fiji’s commitment to transparency noting that “the 2018-2030 National Climate Change Policy lists transparency and communication as one of its eight guiding principles.

Acknowledging Fiji’s vulnerability to climate change, Dr. Michael says climate change impacts agriculture, compromising agricultural productivity, economic stability, and food security.

The workshop’s focus is on improving data collection for GHG emissions calculations, particularly from the livestock category, to address the significant emissions from enteric fermentation.

It aims to build officers’ capacity for specific data collection to calculate GHG emissions accurately.