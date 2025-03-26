DPM Prasad sets record straight on emigration

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad says emigration is not driven solely by negative push factors from Fiji.

The Deputy Prime Minister is responding to recent claims that emigration of over 100,000 Fijians in the past years was fueled by discrimination.

Prasad has set the record straight, stating that the data presented in Parliament from 2016 to 2022 highlights that emigration did not cease under former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama’s leadership but actually accelerated.

However, Prasad stresses that while countries like Australia and New Zealand have a significant demand for labour, this does not imply that emigration is driven solely by negative push factors.

