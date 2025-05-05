DPM Prasad meets ADB President

Professor Biman Prasad shaking hands with Masato Kanda [Source: Biman Prasad DPM/Facebook]

Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for Finance, and Governor for Fiji to the Asian Development Bank, Professor Biman Prasad, met with the Asian Development Bank President Masato Kanda during the 2025 Annual Meetings of the Asian Development Bank in Milan, Italy.

DPM Prasad congratulated President Kanda on his appointment as the 11th President of ADB and assured him of Fiji’s support in his new role.

President Kanda recognized the unique position of Fiji in the Pacific as a hub and the challenge of vulnerability in the Pacific with increasing and intensifying natural disasters.

He thanked DPM Prasad for the cooperation with the Fiji Government in finalizing the Country Partnership Strategy and the various projects that have been progressing in Fiji.

Discussions further focused on strengthening partnerships through the delivery of planned infrastructure projects and leveraging Fiji’s position towards regional integration and delivering regional public goods.

Both parties shared concerns on the global outlook, amid escalating trade tensions, financial market adjustments, and changing policy positions that could lead to even tighter global financial conditions.

