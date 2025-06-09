DPM Prasad extends Diwali wishes, urges unity and hope for Fiji

[Photo: Supplied]

Deputy Prime Minister and National Federation Party Leader, Professor Biman Prasad, is extending his Diwali wishes to the people of Fiji.

He says that Diwali brings a sense of renewed energy, hope, and a display of determination, courage, patriotism, and commitment towards making Fiji a land of hope and opportunity for all its citizens.

Professor Prasad adds that he has witnessed an abundance of goodwill, tolerance, unity, and peaceful coexistence among Fiji’s multi-ethnic, multi-religious, and multi-cultural population since the coalition government took office on 24th December 2022.

He says that these virtues strengthen truth, justice, righteousness, and humility, which are the fundamental values of Diwali.

Professor Prasad also hopes that the light from the Diya will re-commit all of us to bringing light to places facing darkness.

He appreciates the coalition government’s commitment to enhancing its efforts and providing better services to the people.

