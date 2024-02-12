DPM Prasad attends 2024 Pravasi Gujarati Parv

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Deputy Prime Minister Biman Prasad has acknowledged the transformative role played by the Gujarati community in various sectors in India and all over the world.

Prasad attended the 2024 Pravasi Gujarati Parv in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, as a guest of honour.

The event brought together key business leaders from the Gujarati diaspora from all over the world, including Fiji.

Article continues after advertisement

Prasad also acknowledged the contributions of the late AD Patel.



[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

He also highlighted the significant contribution of the Gujarati community in business and commerce in Fiji and their continued pursuit of excellence, innovation, and overall national economic progress.

Bilateral meetings with the Gujarat business community will continue to promote Fiji as an investment destination and closer cooperation with Gujarat and India.