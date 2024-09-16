Dog Unit arrests theft suspect

[Source: Fiji Police Force/Facebook]

The Police Dog Unit in Lautoka arrested a man yesterday in connection with a theft investigation during a routine beat patrol.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Operations (ACP) Livai Driu says K9 officers whilst conducting beat patrol along Drasa Avenue came across an incident where a woman was a victim of an alleged theft whereby her mobile phone was stolen.

ACP Driu says the officers quickly tracked the suspect where they were able to locate the 25-year-old man and recovered the victim’s mobile phone.

He adds that the suspect a known offender, remains in custody at the Lautoka Police Station.