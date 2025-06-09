Diwali spirit shines at Labasa Market

Hundreds of vendors at the Labasa Market came together today to celebrate Diwali in a vibrant display of unity and cultural respect.

Vendors President Waisea Makulau says the celebration has become an annual tradition, with many vendors being Hindu, making the occasion especially meaningful for the market community.

He adds that the Minister for Multi-Ethnic Affairs, Charan Jeath Singh, sponsored 1,000 food packs for vendors and provided prizes for winners of the Diwali competition.

Vendor Salome Komai shared that she chose to wear a sari to show respect for those celebrating the festival, just as others do during Fiji Day and Ratu Sukuna Day.

Meanwhile, Diwali celebrations began yesterday and will continue until Thursday, with the national holiday to be observed tomorrow.

