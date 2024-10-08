Diwali Mela on FBC POP channel

To all those Fijians who will not be in Labasa during the week of the FMF Diwali Mela, or those who are elsewhere in the world, they can also enjoy the show on the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation’s pay-per-view or FBC POP channel.

This was highlighted by the FBC Business Relations Manager, Gurjeet Singh.

Singh states that FBC has many fans, viewers, and listeners who consume its content on various mediums and platforms, and they also have a chance to be part of the Diwali celebrations.

He mentions that people can enjoy early bird offers on the pay-per-view before the 17th of this month for a discounted price of only $20; however, those who purchase it after Thursday, the 17th, will have to pay $40.

“Whether that is Mirchi FM, Radio Fiji Two, Radio Fiji One, Bula FM, Gold FM, or even 2day FM, those who are overseas can also enjoy this program because the three days and nights will feature lots of entertainment.”

Singh adds that people can enjoy the entertainment and exciting lineup over the three nights, live on the pay-per-view FBC POP Channel.

He says people can log on to the FBC website to register and enjoy the three-day shows from the comfort of their own homes.

Singh is encouraging everyone to take advantage of the early bird offers and enjoy the FMF Diwali Mela on livestream via pay-per-view.