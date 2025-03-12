Diversion programs to provide a second chance

Siromi Turaga

The Ministry of Justice is considering new diversion programs aimed at allowing certain offenders to serve reduced sentences or be reintegrated into society earlier.

Minister Siromi Turaga says this initiative comes as the facilities are impacted with an overcrowded prison system.

Turaga says that the diversion programs aim to provide a second chance for low-risk offenders by offering rehabilitation, skills training, and supervised community service rather than prolonged imprisonment.

He adds that our prison population has reached critical levels, and the Minister is emphasizing on the need for reforms.

“Prison is full. There are people who, due to some indiscretions, first offenders, I believe they should not be in prison. There can be other community work and other activities provided for them.”

Turaga says they will study similar programs in New Zealand, which have proven effective in rehabilitating offenders.

He adds that a delegation is set to visit the country to examine the alternative options.

The Justice Minister adds that such initiatives not only alleviate the burden on correctional facilities but also enhance the prospects of successful reintegration into society.

