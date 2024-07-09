Disability-inclusive resilient development strategy to be finalized

[Source: Supplied]

A three-day regional convening to review and finalize the ten-year disability-inclusive resilient development strategy is currently underway in Lautoka.

The strategy is aimed at formulating a gender-responsive as well as disability-inclusive, equitable, and resilient development strategy.

The meeting brings together organizations of persons with disabilities and stakeholders in the disability, climate, and disaster resilience sectors from Fiji, Papua New Guinea, the Solomon Islands, Vanuatu, Samoa, Tuvalu, Kiribati, Australia, and New Zealand.

[Source: Supplied]

The ten-year draft strategy, spearheaded by the Pacific Disability Forum with support from the UN Women Fiji Multi-Country Office, outlines strategic actions and change areas for achieving disability inclusion and equity within climate and disaster resilience in the Pacific.

The UN Women, through its Women’s Resilience to Disasters Programme, is providing technical and financial support to ensure that the strategy is gender-responsive as part of the support provided for the implementation of regional commitments on gender equality, disaster risk, and climate resilience.