Director of Transport resigns

[Source: Fiji Ministry of Public Works, Meteorological Services, and Transport/ Facebook]

The Ministry of Public Works, Meteorological Services, and Transport has farewell its Director of Transport, Faranisese Kinivuwai, last Friday.

Kinivuwai was appointed to the position of Director of Transport in 2021.

A lawyer by profession, Kinivuwai rises to the leadership role in a traditionally male-dominated sector, breaking gender barriers and inspiring other women with the same interest.

Her role was to oversee policy and planning in the transport and maritime sectors, which she has successfully delivered during her terms.

During the farewell services held at Walu Bay, Kinivuwai acknowledged the support during her terms.

Though she faced a few challenges, her commitment and passion were always there to do her work.

It is believed she has resigned to pursue other opportunities, as the Ministry also welcomes its new permanent secretary, Paula Baleilevuka.